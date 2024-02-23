Two people in serious condition after a domestic violence incident

Two people are in serious condition after a domestic violence incident. Milwaukee police say one person was shot and the other stabbed.

Police say it happened around 11:00 last night near Long Island and Custer. Officers say the victims are 47-years-old and 37-years-old and that charges have been referred to the District Attorney's office. It's unclear what those charges are.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to you.

You can contact Sojourner Family Peace Center 24/7 at 414-933-2722.

You can contact the Women's Center in Waukesha 24/7 at 262-542-3828.

