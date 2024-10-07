Two people hit in separate crashes on Milwaukee's Near West Side, authorities say

MILWAUKEE — Two people were struck by drivers in separate incidents within half an hour on Milwaukee's Near West Side Sunday evening.

The first crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. near N. 55th St. and W. Vliet St.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a car and transported to Children's Hospital.

30 minutes later, around 6:45 p.m., the Wauwatosa Fire Department said another pedestrian was hit by a driver near 60th and Bluemound Road.

Neighbors told TMJ4 they saw first responders there take a man into an ambulance.

TMJ4 crews on the scene also saw Milwaukee police speaking with a driver who was pulled over on the side of the road.

The causes of each crash remain unclear.

A resident, Temo Rodriguez, witnessed the aftermath of the crash on Bluemound Road while doing laundry across the street.

“The driving in the area is out of control,” he said. “You just have to be very careful.”

TMJ4 reached out to Milwaukee police to get more information on the victims of both incidents and whether any arrests were made, but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error