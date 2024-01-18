Two people found dead after house fire in Mequon

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mequon that started around 11:30 Tuesday.

The fire was at a house on Wauwatosa Road. When Mequon Police and the Southern Ozaukee Fire Department first got to the scene, the fire was too big for firefighters to safely get into the house to check for anyone inside.

As they fought the flames and battled through thick smoke, firefighters were able to find one person. That person died, despite attempts to save their life.

Fire fighting efforts continued into Wednesday morning. As crews worked, they found a second victim who was already dead.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal is helping to investigate the cause of the fire. As of right now, it's not considered suspicious.

