Two people dead in overnight shootings; one wounded

MILWAUKEE — It was a violent start to the weekend after a string of shootings left two dead and one person wounded across Milwaukee.

Around 9:25 p.m., a 66-year-old woman was shot and killed near the 2400 block of 44th Street. The Milwaukee Police Department is still investigating this shooting and is still looking for any suspects in the case.

Another life was taken around 2:15 a.m. near 107th Street and Brown Deer Road when a 30-year-old man was killed due to a shooting. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office is still investigating the death and will perform the autopsy on Monday.

A 23-year-old man was shot near the 3500 block of Teutonia Ave. this morning around 12:41 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive through his injuries. This investigation is also on-going and Milwaukee Police are still looking for unknown suspects.

If anyone has any information about any of these shootings, they're encouraged to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip