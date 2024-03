Two people are in the hospital this morning after a shooting near 26th and National Friday morning.

TMJ4 received a call from a viewer who said she heard shots around 2:30 a.m. Milwaukee police confirmed and said the two people shot are expected to survive.

Officers say they are currently looking for suspects.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip