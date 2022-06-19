Two people airlifted after sky diving accident in Racine County

YORKVILLE — Two adults were airlifted from Midwest Skydiving Center on Sunday after an accident.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office were called to the facility, located in the Village of Yorkville, just before 2 p.m. on Sunday for a rescue call.

Once on scene, deputies learned that a 28-year-old Racine woman and a 49-year old Chicago woman were tandem skydiving when their parachute deployed; however, they lost control somewhere between 20-30 feet from the ground and crashed.

Both sustained life-threatening injures and were transported to an area trauma center via Flight for Life.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip