Two officers hurt during gas station arrest

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Police officers are recovering this morning after getting injured during an attempt to arrest a man they say is connected to an armed robbery in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police Officers say officers responded at 4:51pm, near 45th Street and Custer Avenue for an armed robbery call on Saturday.

When police searched the area, they say they found the suspect Near Hopkins and Villard a short time after the armed robbery took place.

According to police, officers attempted to take the suspect, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, into custody.

Police say that’s when the man began to physically resist the officers and attempted to run away, while refusing to comply with orders from officers to surrender.

After a struggle with multiple officers, the man was taken into custody. Police say they recovered a handgun during the arrest.

One Milwaukee Police Officer was injured during the arrest, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A second Milwaukee Police Officer was also taken to a local hospital for treatment. Neither are seriously hurt.

Police also took the man to a hospital out of precaution and referred charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip