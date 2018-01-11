Two more MOD Pizzas to open in Milwaukee area

The Seattle-based chain, MOD Pizza, will open two more restaurants in the Milwaukee area.

TODAY'S TMJ4's partner the Milwaukee Business Journal reported that MOD Pizza will open a restaurant in Oak Creek and in Greenfield.

The Oak Creek restaurant, to be located at Drexel Town Square, is set to open in May. The Greenfield location is expected to open in July at the 84South center. According to the report, the two will total around 3,000 square feet.

Once these locations open, there will be seven MOD Pizza's in southeastern Wisconsin, including restaurants in Pleasant Prairie, Oconomowoc, New Berlin, Wauwatosa, and Shorewood.

Since the chain was founded in 2008, they have opened more than 300 locations in the United States and in the U.K. In 2017 alone, they opened more than 110 stores. The company raised $33 million and closed a new $40 million credit facility.

MOD Pizza plans to use the finances to further grow their presence in 2018.