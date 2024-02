Two Milwaukee women charged with hate crimes are scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

30-year-old Payton Smith and 35-year-old Miracle Reed are accused of assaulting two women wearing hijabs.

Their hearings are set for Friday afternoon.

