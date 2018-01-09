Two Milwaukee Police officers injured by light pole after high speed chase

Three are in custody after the chase

10:14 PM, Jan 8, 2018
1 hour ago

A high-speed chase in Milwaukee ended in a crash, and a light pole crashed on top of a squad car.  In the video, you can see the car crash into the light pole near the BP Gas Station Friday night at 12th Street and North Avenue.

(Generic photo)  

Getty Images

MILWAUKEE - A high-speed chase in Milwaukee ended in a crash, and a light pole crashed on top of a squad car. 

In the video, you can see the car crash into the light pole near the BP Gas Station Friday night at 12th Street and North Avenue. 

The light pole fell on the car, injuring two officers. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The occupants of the car that crashed into the pole got out and ran off. 

Three were arrested after a short chase. They were riding a car they stole during an armed robbery around 10:30 p.m. The suspects were 21, 22 and 17 years old.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top