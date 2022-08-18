Two Milwaukee men arrested after shooting in Glendale, 1 injured

GLENDALE, Wis. — Glendale police arrested two Milwaukee men after a shooting near Silver Spring and Port Washington on Thursday.

A 32-year-old man was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Glendale police say they responded to the area around 2:15 p.m. for a report of an armed drunk man fighting with another man and woman. It was reported shots were fired.

Police detained a 30-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, and the 32-year-old man who was shot. All three are City of Milwaukee residents.

The 30-year-old man had wounds on his face due to the fight. He did not require hospitalization.

The woman was released at the scene. The two men are in police custody.

Police say all three involved knew each other and there is no danger to the public.

