Two men found dead in Milwaukee likely overdosed, Medical Examiner's Office says

Sal Sendik
Posted at 9:54 AM, Nov 30, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says two men who were found dead in Milwaukee on Tuesday likely overdosed.

In a post on Twitter, the office said it was responding to the "probable OD deaths" of two adult males in the 2800 block of N. 35th St.

Autopsies on the men will be conducted Wednesday.

There's no word yet on how the men were found or what may have led to the overdose.

