Two killed in shooting near Fond Du Lac Ave and Vance Place

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Officials said the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. near Fond Du Lac Avenue and Vance Place. When officials arrive, they found a 37-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in "grave condition" where he later died.

Officials also found a 41-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Milwaukee police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

