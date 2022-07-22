Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two killed in shooting near Fond Du Lac Ave and Vance Place

The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.
deadly shooting fond du lac and vance.JPG
Posted at 5:20 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 06:27:44-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Officials said the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. near Fond Du Lac Avenue and Vance Place. When officials arrive, they found a 37-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in "grave condition" where he later died.

Officials also found a 41-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Milwaukee police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

republican-square.png

Elections Local

How to watch the the Republican Wis. governor primary debate this Sunday on TMJ4