Two killed in shooting near 39th and Center

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a welfare check resulted in the discovery of a double shooting Tuesday night.

When officials responded to a welfare of a citizen call near 39th and Center, they found a 20-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man dead inside a home.

Police said both victims had been shot and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the circumstances that led to the shooting appeared to be domestic related, but they are still investigating.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

