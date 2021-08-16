Two killed in Milwaukee drag race crash at 76th and Silver Spring, police say

MILWAUKEE -- Two people have died after a drag race crash at N. 76th St. and W. Silver Spring Dr. in Milwaukee, police say.

It happened at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday, according to police. Both a 66-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman died at the scene.

According to a news release, two cars were drag racing and running red lights when one of the racing cars struck the victim's car, killing both occupants.

The driver of the striking car has been arrested and is being treated for minor injuries, police say.

Police are still looking for the driver of the second car that was racing.

Anyone with information about that car is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or crime stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

