Two killed in double shooting on north side

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old and 21-year-old died after shooting at each other Monday afternoon near Hopkins and Stark.

Milwaukee police officers responded just before 2:30 P.M. They say the 16-year-old died at the scene, while first responders took the 21-year-old to a hospital, and later died.

It's unclear what led to the exchange of gunfire, and police are currently investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, and can remain anonymous by calling Milwaukee County Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS (8477), or using the P3 Tips app.



