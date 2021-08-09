ME: Two men killed in crash near 60th and Hampton identified

MILWAUKEE — The two men who died in a multi-vehicle accident near 60th and Hampton on Saturday have been identified.

Milwaukee Police and Fire were dispatched to the scene just before 5 p.m. on Saturday evening for a report of a rollover.

MPD was first on scene and was assisting the multiple patients involved in the crash when MFD arrived. Life-saving efforts were administered for two adult men but were ultimately unsuccessful. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

The two men were identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Jerrold Wellinger and Devante Gaines.

The accident, according to police, was the result of two vehicles racing. A car then struck the victim's vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Two Milwaukee men, one age 30 and the other age 37, are in custody as a result of this accident, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224- TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip