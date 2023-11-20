Two injured in shooting near 15th & Walker

Watch Now
A 22-year-old and 16-year-old were both taken to a local hospital and are expected to be ok.
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 22:52:48-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a 22-year-old and a 16-year-old. The shooting happened near 15th & Walker shortly before 8:00 P.M. on Sunday.

Police say the 22-year-old accidentally discharged their firearm, striking both them and the 16-year-old. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be ok.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

