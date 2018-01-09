Two injured after shootout with Wauwatosa Police

WAUWATOSA -- Police from Wauwatosa and Milwaukee are on scene at 85th & Concordia, where a suspect in a stolen vehicle fired shots at officers this morning.

Wauwatosa Police attempted to pull over the vehicle on 92nd Street between Hampton and Capitol around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Wauwatosa P.D., the vehicle's driver fled from police. Officers chased the car until a tire deflation device could be used to end the pursuit.

The car, which police said was stolen in Milwaukee less than one week ago, came to a stop near 85th & Concordia in the City of Milwaukee.

Immediately upon exiting the car, a suspect started shooting at three Wauwatosa Police officers, investigators said.

Capt. Brian Zalewski, of the Wauwatosa Police Department, said at least two of the suspect's rounds struck a squad car.

Zalewski said two of the officers returned fire, as the suspect continued to shoot while running away from the car. Both have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

"It's hard to understand what the mindest of that (suspect) was," Zalewski said. "They put not only the officers but everyone else in this neighborhood in a dangerous situation."

The suspect who fired the initial shots, a 23-year old male from Milwaukee with a lengthy arrest record, was hit by at least two rounds fired by officers.

A 19-year-old female passenger was also struck by one round.

Right now, police said it's not known if she was hit by a round fired by the suspect or by police.

Both suspects were treated and released at a nearby hospital.

All four suspects, including the two injured, are now in police custody.

Wauwatosa Police continue to investigate the shooting with the help of the Milwaukee Police Department.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Lab is helping to process the scene for evidence.