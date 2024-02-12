Two hurt in double shooting on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting near West Windlake Avenue and West Rogers Street.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 19-year-old is being treated for life-threatening injuries, while a 21-year-old is expected to survive.

According to police, an argument led up to the shooting, and that no arrests have been made.

If you have information, police ask you to call them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip