Two French Bulldogs returned to owner following armed robbery

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two French Bulldogs have been returned to their owner after they were taken during an armed robbery.

According to Milwaukee police, the dogs were stolen on Nov. 3 around 8:45 p.m. Shortly after the armed burglary, one of the bulldogs was returned.

However, the second dog was not found until Jan 4, when it was located in Hartland.

A suspect has not been arrested in this case, and Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip