Two deadly aircraft crashes in Winnebago County: Four dead, two hurt

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating two separate aircraft crashes that happened Saturday in Winnebago County.

The first aircraft crash happened around 9 a.m. The Winnebago Sheriff’s office received multiple calls about an airplane that crashed into Lake Winnebago.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people died as a result of that crash.

The victims have been identified as Devyn Reilly, age 30, of Guadalupe, Texas, and 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno, whose hometown was not immediately available.

At 12:24 p.m. that same day, there was a mid-air accident involving two aircraft at the south end of the EAA AirVenture flightline at Witman Regional Airport.

According to the NTSB, the aircraft involved was a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA 10 Eclipse gyrocopter. According to the sheriff’s office, two people were killed in the crash, and two others were injured.

The people who died were identified as the pilot, Mark Peterson, age 69, of Foley, Alabama, and passenger Thomas Volz, age 72, of Amelia, Ohio.

The fire department said the United States Air Force firefighters and numerous emergency vehicles helped extinguish the fire.

Both crashes happened during the closing weekend of the annual EAA AirVenture.

