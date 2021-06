Two people are dead after a double shooting near N. 16th Street and W. Fiebrantz Avenue.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. and appeared to be the result of an argument.

A 34-year-old man died from injuries on the scene and a 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he would later die from his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

