Two dead after car crash near 60th and Hampton

TMJ4 Staff
Milwaukee Police and Fire were dispatched to a scene near 60th and Hampton just before 5 p.m. on Saturday evening for a report of a rollover.
Posted at 8:56 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 21:56:52-04

MILWAUKEE — A multiple car accident near 60th and Hampton on Saturday evening resulted in the deaths of two adult males.

Milwaukee Police and Fire were dispatched to the scene just before 5 p.m. on Saturday evening for a report of a rollover.

MPD was first on scene and was assisting the multiple patients involved in the crash when MFD arrived. Life-saving efforts were administered for two adult males, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Two additional med units transported other patients to a local hospital for treatment. Their status and extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

