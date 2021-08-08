Two dead after car crash near 60th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A multiple car accident near 60th and Hampton on Saturday evening resulted in the deaths of two adult males.

Milwaukee Police and Fire were dispatched to the scene just before 5 p.m. on Saturday evening for a report of a rollover.

MPD was first on scene and was assisting the multiple patients involved in the crash when MFD arrived. Life-saving efforts were administered for two adult males, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Two additional med units transported other patients to a local hospital for treatment. Their status and extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

