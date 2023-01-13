Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two charged, accused of shooting at Milwaukee police officers during pursuit

Police say during the pursuit, the car's occupants fired several shots at the pursuing officers near 100th and Capitol.
milwaukee police
TMJ4
milwaukee police
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 17:43:57-05

MILWAUKEE — A West Allis man and a Milwaukee woman were recently charged after police say they shot at officers during a police pursuit.

Afrisawn T. Dedrick, 21, and Tysheonna M. Jones, 21, are facing multiple charges in connection to an incident that occurred near Burleigh and Sherman around 2:42 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), officers saw a car in a park that sped off as the squad car approached. The car continued to drive recklessly as officers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Police say during the pursuit, the car's occupants fired several shots at the pursuing officers near 100th and Capitol. The pursuit ended when it was terminated by a supervisor, police say. The car was determined to be stolen from West Bend and later recovered abandoned in Milwaukee.

An MPD investigation led police to a residence in Wisconsin Rapids. Several law enforcement agencies in Wood County helped execute a search warrant at the home.

Dedrick and Jones were found inside and arrested. A firearm was recovered.

Dedrick was charged with one count of attempt first-degree intentional homicide-party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, one count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon - part to a crime, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, one count of flee or elude an officer, and three counts of felony bail jumping. If convicted, he faces a maximum of over 112 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Jones was charged with one count of attempt first-degree intentional homicide - party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon - party to a crime. If convicted, she faces a maximum of over 77 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower