Two charged, accused of shooting at Milwaukee police officers during pursuit

MILWAUKEE — A West Allis man and a Milwaukee woman were recently charged after police say they shot at officers during a police pursuit.

Afrisawn T. Dedrick, 21, and Tysheonna M. Jones, 21, are facing multiple charges in connection to an incident that occurred near Burleigh and Sherman around 2:42 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), officers saw a car in a park that sped off as the squad car approached. The car continued to drive recklessly as officers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Police say during the pursuit, the car's occupants fired several shots at the pursuing officers near 100th and Capitol. The pursuit ended when it was terminated by a supervisor, police say. The car was determined to be stolen from West Bend and later recovered abandoned in Milwaukee.

An MPD investigation led police to a residence in Wisconsin Rapids. Several law enforcement agencies in Wood County helped execute a search warrant at the home.

Dedrick and Jones were found inside and arrested. A firearm was recovered.

Dedrick was charged with one count of attempt first-degree intentional homicide-party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, one count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon - part to a crime, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, one count of flee or elude an officer, and three counts of felony bail jumping. If convicted, he faces a maximum of over 112 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Jones was charged with one count of attempt first-degree intentional homicide - party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon - party to a crime. If convicted, she faces a maximum of over 77 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

