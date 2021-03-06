Two-car crash leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal, two-car-crash that occurred on Friday, March 5 around 8:24 p.m., on the 100 block of N 16th St.

Police say an 18-year-old man driving a vehicle ran a red light and struck another vehicle making a U-turn.

A 42-year-old man from Waukegan was rushed to a local hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. And a 36-year-old man, also from Waukegan, was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Both of these men were passengers in the vehicle that was struck.

Five other occupants of the struck vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip