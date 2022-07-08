Two arrests made in 2021 Fond du Lac homicide

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac Police Department said it has made two arrests connected to the homicide of Benzel Rose which occurred on October 17, 2021.

On July 1, 2022, the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office filed First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery, both Party to Crime, charges pertaining to the actions of Julius A. Freeman Jr. and Eric L. Perry which are believed to have resulted in Rose’s death, police said.

Both Freeman and Perry are already in custody. Both were previously arrested on probation warrants last year. Both Perry and Freeman are expected to make their initial appearances in court on July 11.

If anyone has information pertaining to this investigation, people are asked to call Detective Nick Hahn at (920) 322-3721 or email nhahn@fdl.wi.gov. You can also provide information through the Crime Alert line and ask to remain anonymous, at (920) 322-3740.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip