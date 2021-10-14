Two arrested in Waukesha after driving stolen vehicle, fleeing from police

WAUKESHA — Waukesha Police say two people were arrested Wednesday night after they caught driving a stolen vehicle and fled from police.

Around 8:45 p.m. police located a stolen vehicle on N. Grandview Blvd near GE.

After refusing to get out of the car, the male driver got out after 15 minutes and resisted arrest.

A female who was in the car then jumped into the drivers seat and took off for a short distance, heading toward WCTC before she finally stopped.

She then resisted arrest and fought with police.

Officials say the two suspects had numerous drugs in their possession and consumption.

Further details are expected to be released later Thursday.

