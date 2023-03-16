Two arrested after police pursuit in Wauwatosa and Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two suspects were arrested following a vehicle and foot pursuit in Wauwatosa on Wednesday.

According to Wauwatosa police, officers attempted to pull over a suspected stolen Hyundai around 8 p.m. near 102nd and Burleigh.

The driver failed to stop and a pursuit began. It ended near Hampton and Appleton when the Hyundai became disabled.

TMJ4 Scene near Appleton and Hampton on Wednesday, March 15.

Officials say the driver fled on foot and a foot pursuit began. The driver was picked up by a known female associate and a second pursuit began.

That pursuit ended when the driver stopped and both occupants fled into a home near 89th and Stark. The male suspect lived in the home.

TMJ4 Scene near Potomac and Fairnount on Wednesday, March 15.

The driver, an adult man, and the female associate were taken into custody.

It was later determined that the Hyundai was not stolen. Officials say a firearm and narcotics were recovered.

