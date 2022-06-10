Two arrested after police chase across Walworth, Rock counties

ELKHORN, Wis. — Two suspects are in custody after authorities say they took deputies on a police chase across Walworth and Rock counties, stole a vehicle, and crashed into a deputy's squad car before being arrested Thursday morning.

Michael P. Dunaway, 36 and Denise N. Williams, 32 of Beloit were taken into custody at the Rock County Jail.

According to a statement provided by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was reported to be occupied by two suspects who were considered armed and dangerous. The vehicle was wanted in a series of bulgaries.

At 5:22 a.m. an officer with the Village of Walworth Police Department located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects near the Village Square.

The deputy arrived in the area to initiate a traffic stop in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Dunaway and Williams fled, increasing their speed to 100 miles per hour to elude deputies. Spiked Stop Sticks were deployed in an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Dunaway and Williams fled through farm fields and abandoned their vehicle. They then stole another vehicle from a local landscape company. The suspects rammed a Rock County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. The vehicle was finally stopped near Bradford Town Hall and O'Riley roads in the Town of Bradford, Rock County.

If you have direct knowledge of the incident, you are asked to contact either the Rock County Sheriff's Office or the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

Charges referred for Dunaway:

-Operate a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (3 counts)

-Fleeing and Eluding

-Possession of Stolen Property

-Operate after Revocation/OWI related

-Resist and Obstruct an Officer

-1st Degree recklessly Endanger Safety

-Felony Bail Jumping

-Felon in Possession of a Firearm

-Disorderly Conduct While Armed

Charges referred for Williams:

-Possession of Stolen Property

-DC While Armed

-Resist and Obstruct an Officer

-Operate Without Owners Consent/Party to the Crime

