We now know another headliner for Summerfest 2021!

The festival announced Monday that Twenty One Pilots was set to headline Summerfest on Sept. 4 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

This will be the band's first show since their last tour in 2019, the festival says.

Tickets go on sale July 1 at 10 a.m.

