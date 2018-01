Tweet helps Racine woman find kidney donor

RACINE -- A Racine woman has Twitter to thank for finding her kidney donor.

Her daughter Fernanda Meier tweeted about her story for four years, without her even knowing.

It caught the attention of Maura Lopez, who lives in Portland.

Four weeks later, they all met at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to undergo transplant surgery.

Maude Meier is still in disbelief over how fast this all happened, but not her daughter's determination.

"I'm not surprised because that's what Fernanda is she just takes charge and doesn't say much but gets stuff done," said Meier.

"Something just hit that day and literally it was 'I can do that,'" said Maura Lopez, kidney donor about when she saw the plea on Twitter for the first time.

The women say their families have now grown.

Their biggest hope is to spread word about the importance of organ donation.

If you want to learn more, click here.