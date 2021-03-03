TV host John McGivern returns with new show

TV host John McGivern is returning to Milwaukee airwaves with a new show John McGivern’s Main Streets.

Season 1 of the show will showcase 13 main streets across the Midwest, including those in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

“We’re going to go 300 miles in all directions of my condo in downtown Milwaukee. I’m so excited to expand my travels to the surrounding states and meet fellow Midwesterners on their turf. I already ordered my I-PASS," said McGivern.

The show will highlight local communities giving viewers even more places to learn about and hopefully explore in the future.

The goal of the show is to build community ties and tell stories of diverse people.

The show will air across the Midwest in Jan. of 2022. The stations the show will air on have not been released yet. Stay with TMJ4 for updates.

