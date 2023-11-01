Turkeys expected to cost less as Turkey Ticker Challenge returns to help families

MILWAUKEE — The holiday season is coming up quickly and when it comes to the dinner table the turkey is expected to be more affordable this year.

This season the Wells Fargo Thanksgiving Food Report states turkeys will cost shoppers 9 percent less which may offset increasing prices on things like canned cranberries. Consumers can expect to pay almost 60 percent more than last year for the canned Thanksgiving staple.

For Mahdee Dupree, the turkey is a must at the holiday table.

"I don’t care about price. When you want something you’re going to pay for it," Dupree said.

"The phone's ringing a lot. A lot of people placing the orders for fresh turkeys or turkey dinners," said Chip Bunzel, one of the owners of Bunzel's Meat Market and Catering in Milwaukee.

Bunzel's only sells fresh all-natural and free-range turkey raised in Wisconsin or other parts of the Midwest. Bunzel said their turkey prices have stayed the same for a few years now helping customers know what to expect.

"With inflation, they're happy to see it's not going up or anything like that. They're staying the same. We're trying our best," Bunzel said.

Shoppers could use their savings to tap into the giving spirit.

The Hunger Task Force and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions launched this month's turkey ticker challenge for the 13th year.

The program provides turkeys to families in need. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions matches each turkey or monetary donation given to the task force for the challenge.

"We just know that Thanksgiving is such a precious time of year. We know that every family deserves to have a turkey as a centerpiece of their Thanksgiving meal," said Jennifer Clearwater, community and public affairs manager for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions.

"We're hoping to do between 2,000-4,000 turkeys so it's a lot of families, a lot of turkeys. The more generous people are the better," said Sherrie Tussler, CEO of the Hunger Task Force.

You can drop off a frozen turkey to the Hunger Task Force at 5000 W. Electric Avenue in West Milwaukee or make a $15 donation at their website.

"Anytime that God has blessed you with more it's very important to give back," Dupree added.

Visit the Hunger Task Force website to donate or learn more about the Turkey Ticker Challenge.

