Turkey vulture discovered in 8th-floor office at Rockwell Automation clock tower

MILWAUKEE — A wild turkey vulture was discovered by an employee inside the Rockwell Automation/Allen-Bradley Clock Tower building on Earth Day, and is now in recovery, the Wisconsin Humane Society says.

WHS said in a statement Thursday that the turkey vulture was found in a cubicle in an 8th-floor office.

They were able to rescue her and she is now in treatment at the WHS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

"As humorous as that may sound initially, it was actually quite an urgent situation - it was clear that she was stressed and unable to find her way out. We were so glad the team at Rockwell called, as this bird definitely needed help," WHS wrote in a post to social media Thursday.

WHS says the turkey vulture was uninjured but was dehydrated and thin. She is currently stable and recovering well, and they hope to soon release her back near to where she was found - not in the office, but in the skies.

"While vultures are sometimes viewed as an ominous sign, they are actually AMAZINGLY interesting birds and they also serve a very valuable ecological purpose as part of nature’s clean-up crew," according to WHS. "We’re so glad we can help aid in her recovery. Huge thanks to the caring team at Rockwell Automation for reaching out to help this bird in need!"

