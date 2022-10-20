Turkey shortage: Thanksgiving may look different and it all has to do with the bird flu

MILWAUKEE — We're just about one month away from Thanksgiving, and for some, the holiday may look different this year.

That's all thanks to the bird flu, which is causing a massive turkey shortage.

"Yes, I did get on the panic side," laughed Greg Schmidt, Tower Chicken Farm Manager.

Schmidt can now laugh about the struggle to get his turkey orders filled, but several weeks ago it was a very different story.

"My supplier lost over 100,000 birds just in the month of August," Schmidt said.

The Avian Flu, also known as the bird flu, spread across the country impacting many turkey farms.

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, on Wednesday, more than 13,000 birds were affected in three states.

Schmidt said he placed his order back in February, but late last month he got word that his order could not be completed.

"450 turkeys I had on order, they could only fill 20 turkeys," Schmidt said.

So, with the supply low and demand high, what can you expect?

"The price will definitely be higher," Schmidt stated.

He said the price has gone up about 30 cents a pound.

Over in Greenfield, Scott Podd is also feeling the pinch, not only financially but what kind of birds will be available.

"Right now we're seeing a little bit of a shortage in the bigger sizes," Podd said.

Before you ruffle your feathers, there are steps you can take to secure your centerpiece. Podd said placing your orders will guarantee you the size turkey you need.

