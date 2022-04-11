Tulum Latin Gastropub to open in Odd Duck's former space in Bay View

MILWAUKEE — The restaurant Tulum Latin Gastropub is moving into Odd Duck’s former building at 2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The restaurant will serve Puerto Rican, Cuban, Caribbean, and Mexican cuisine with a lunch and dinner menu.

The BizJournal reports Tulum is owned by Juan Mageleon, his partner chef Dario Nunez, and Ernesto Carmona, who hope to bring more of a variety of food to the community.

Magelon has worked in the Bay View area for 11 years and sees this as a prime location for businesses.

In addition to providing food, Tulum plans to give back to the community through toy drives, fundraisers, and sourcing their produce locally.

The restaurant is expected to open this spring.

Odd Duck has reopened in a new location at 939 S. 2nd St.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip