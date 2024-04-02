Tuesday is the Milwaukee Brewers home opener!

Tuesday is the Brewers' home opener at American Family Field!

When fans get to the ball park, they'll see a team full of veterans and young players — including the youngest player in Major League Baseball, Jackson Chourio. Chourio got hits in the last three games the team played, and multiple hits in two of those games. He's currently batting a .417.

But, don't forget about "old" guy Christian Yelich who is also having a great start to the season. Expect to see starters like Freddy Peralta and Jakob Junis.

While fans are watching the game, they can also enjoy some tasty new food. TMJ4's Symone Woolridge interviewed Loren Rue, the Executive Chef at American Family Field about the new menu items baseball lovers should try.

Watch that full interview above.

