TSA to host hiring event with sign-on bonuses up to $1,000

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 24: A patch is seen on the jacket of a Transportation Security Administration official as he works at the automated screening lanes funded by American Airlines and installed by the Transportation Security Administration at Miami International Airport on October 24, 2017 in Miami, Florida. The automated checkpoint technology, which is now in use at 11 airports across the country, is said by officials with the Transportation Security Administration to enhance security efficiency as well as decrease the amount of time spent in the security screening process. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Posted at 6:42 AM, Feb 03, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a hiring event this weekend in Milwaukee.

The event is scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday, from 9 am. until 3 p.m. each day, at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee.

Attendees will receive information about both full-time and part-time positions with TSA and will be able to complete multiple steps in the hiring process.

At the event, there will be a presentation on what it's like working for the federal government, including benefits which include paid leave, health care plans, 401k coverage, and more.

According to a news release, new hires will be eligible for up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus. New employees will receive $500 after onboarding and another $500 after one year of service. These bonuses only apply to people who onboard through September 22, 2022.

Masks are required for the event, and those interested in applying must have two valid forms of state or federal ID.

You can learn more about TSA careers on the TSA website.

