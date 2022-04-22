Watch
TSA stops handgun at Milwaukee Mitchell airport, marks 7th firearm stopped this year

The Transportation Security Administration 
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) Friday, April 22.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 16:25:49-04

MILWAUKEE — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Friday.

A TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen during screening of carry-on luggage around 5:30 a.m.

TSA officials alerted the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and issued a citation to the passenger who had a concealed carry license.

“Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint can have serious consequences and endangers other passengers,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are at all time. Either leave your gun at home, or pack it properly with your checked baggage.”

TSA says this is the seventh firearm detected at MKE this year. A total of 23 firearms were detected at MKE security checkpoints last year.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted HERE.

