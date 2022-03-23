TSA finds loaded handgun in traveler's luggage at Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — TSA found a loaded handgun in someone's luggage at Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday.

Officials noticed the gun during a routine x-ray screening and immediately contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. According to TSA, a deputy responded and confiscated the handgun which was loaded.

The passenger, who had a concealed carry license, was issued a citation.

TSA said this was the third firearm stopped at Mitchell International in the last two weeks, with one gun found on March 10 and another on March 12. It's the seventh found this year.

"We continue to urge passengers to leave their firearms at home, or pack them properly with their checked baggage when coming to the airport,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “Not doing so poses a grave safety risk to everyone in the checkpoint, not to mention an inconvenience to the passengers who are behind you in the screening line, trying to make their flights.”

If you attempt to bring a gun through security, TSA can impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation, per person. A typical first offense is $4,100.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition, and in a locked hardback case.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip