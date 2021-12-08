Watch
TSA expects holiday travel to be close to pre-pandemic levels

David Zalubowski/AP
Trnasportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:40 PM, Dec 07, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Transportation Administration Authority (TSA) says that it expects travel during the December holiday season will be close to pre-pandemic levels.

The TSA screened around 21 million people during the 10-day Thanksgiving holiday season in November.

“We see a strengthening in the airline travel industry toward pre-pandemic levels and our goal is to ensure you as the passenger have a safe and secure flight,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We work hard with our airport and airline partners to achieve this by ensuring screening operations meet the upcoming demand. I also want to thank our Transportation Security Officers across the country who, each and every day, meet the travel volume demand and help keep airport screening lanes moving to ensure millions of passengers arrive at their destinations safely.”

The TSA encourages travelers to sign up for the TSA PreCheck program in order to speed up the screening process.

