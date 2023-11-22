TSA expected to screen 30 million people during busy holiday travel weekend

MILWAUKEE — The holiday buzz is back at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. People are headed all kinds of places to see all kinds of people.

“I’m going to visit my girlfriend in Tampa,” said Megan Niggemeier.

“Going to visit my sister, her auntie,” said Malik Cupid. “Have some new additions to the family. A great nephew and great nieces.”

But no one is going anywhere before making their way through lines, the TSA K-9s, and checkpoints.

Travelers said the amount of people you see has changed depending on the time of day.

“The guy at the gate said that they were busy this morning but not much now I guess,” said Mousigian.

TSA said they expect to screen 30 million people between Thursday and Sunday. They said the busiest days are the Wednesday and Thursday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. We’re told TSA has seen 7 of its top 10 busiest days this year alone. They’re said they’ll do their best to keep standard screening lanes to 30 minuets and about 10 minutes if you have TSA Pre-Check. K-9’s were at work helping to move the screening lines along.

“So far everything is running really nice,” said Mousigian. “Knock on wood.”

However, we’re told this is just the beginning.

“TSA is going to screen about 30 million through our system,” said Mark Lendvay, TSA Wisconsin Federal Security Director. “Closer to home here in Milwaukee over a 12-day period it’s going to be closer to about a quarter of a million individuals going through our facility.”

Lendvay said to make sure you and your family have a plan. Come early, pack smart and if you’re traveling with a firearm, you need to know the regulations.

You can find more information at the TSA website to make sure you are good to go before you arrive.

The best tip of all?

“Say thank you to the flight attendants and the folks who are in the industry to help people travel including our security staff,” said Timothy Goodman, Assistant Federal Security Director of Screening.

