Try a Flamin' Hot Cheetos doughnut for April Fool's Day at 3rd Street Market Hall

MILWAUKEE — Would you eat a 'Flamin' Hot Cheetos' doughnut?

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, you can try it at the Third Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., this weekend. It will be available at Supernova Coffee + Doughnuts.

The doughnut is topped with jalapeno cream cheese, crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos, and nacho cheese.

Lori Fredrich with OnMilwaukee reports Supernova tested out serveral versions to see what worked best.

“I’ve always wanted to make a doughnut that incorporates Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and this seemed like a great time to do it,” Supernova co-owner Sara Lewkowski told OnMilwaukee. “Last week we taste-tested out a variety of versions, both sweet and savory. Some were alright. A few were pretty bad. But this one turned out great.”

The fiery treat will only be available on Saturday (April Fool's Day) beginning at 9 a.m. It costs $5.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip