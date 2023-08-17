Trump's potential decision to skip upcoming GOP debate could spell trouble for other candidates

MILWAUKEE — With less than a week to go until the first presidential candidate debate of the 2024 election season, one question looms large.

Right now, eight candidates have qualified for the upcoming Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee.

So far, all are committed to participating, except for one: former President Donald Trump.

That decision is one Marquette Political Science Professor Amber Wichowsky says is making waves in the party.

“He has support among Republicans, including Republicans here in Wisconsin, but there's also candidates that are trying to break through and use this first debate as an opportunity to really shape the narrative about who they are as a candidate, and why they would be the credible or the right alternative, if you will, to take on Trump in the Republican nomination,” said Wichowsky.

New polls show some of the candidates, including Ron DeSantis, are distantly behind Trump in support among voters, which makes this first debate even more important.

“I think there are some candidates that would be looking forward to having Trump on the stage, present, in the debate, as an opportunity to kind of go head-to-head if you will, to be able to debate, to clarify where the differences are with a Trump candidacy,” said Wichowsky.

The last time a candidate decided not to go was back in 2016 when former President Trump skipped the first debate to campaign in New Hampshire.

“In cases where Trump is not on the stage, candidates might be thinking, ‘Well, this is an opportunity to frame the narrative that perhaps Trump is scared, isn't up to the task of appearing on stage.’ And so, I think it can go either way,” said Wichowsky.

Voters we spoke with said that if Trump chooses not to come, it may take attention away from the other candidates and could spell trouble for their campaigns going forward.

