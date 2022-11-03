'True young hero': 4-year-old honored after calling 911, saving mom's life in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. — A four-year-old from Sheboygan County is being called a "true young hero" after calling 911 and potentially saving his mother's life.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says the boy, Logan, called 911 last month when he witnessed his mom having a seizure. Logan calmly told the telecommunications officer what was happening and that his mom needed help.

The Sheriff's Office says Logan stayed on 911 until medical staff arrived at the home. While on the phone, officials say Logan also took care of his one-year-old sister and kept her calm.

"Logan potentially saved his mother's life by using 911 in the proper manner," the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said.

On Thursday, Sheriff Cory Roeseler met with Logan to award him a Life-Saving Certificate. Logan also met the telecommunications officer, Sarah, whom he spoke to on the phone.

Great job, Logan!

