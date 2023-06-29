Truck overturns, spills 80,000 pounds of cement mix, blocking Hale Interchange ramp

MILWAUKEE — A ramp in the Hale Interchange is blocked after a cement truck overturned and spilled 80,000 pounds of cement slurry mix, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

No one was injured in the incident. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, no traffic was able to get by due to the I-894 ramp from east to west being fully blocked.

The sheriff's office is calling this a long-term closure, which could be hours, so crews can clean up.

If you plan on heading in that direction, you can get off at Layton and then head east.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

TMJ4 News will update this story as soon as we learn more.

