WAUKESHA, Wis. — Crews are responding after a truck flipped and crashed into a pole near Ramona and Moreland in Waukesha Wednesday afternoon.

TMJ4 Ramona and Moreland

A TMJ4 News crew spotted a number of police cars and utility vehicles responding to the scene around 1 p.m.

No word from authorities yet if anyone was hurt, or the cause of the crash.

