Milwaukee Police are working to find out what transpired prior to a truck crashing into a creek on Saturday night.

Police responded to a section of Lincoln Creek, near 47th and Congress, just after 8 p.m. after a vehicle had traveled down an embankment and into the shallow water.

Officers told TMJ4 News that no one was injured as a result of the crash. Our crew on scene did see a man being placed in handcuffs near the accident.

We will update this story as we learn more.

