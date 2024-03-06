Truck crashes into Waukesha school bus, leaving eight injured and sending one to the hospital

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Eight students were injured after a truck crashed into a Waueksha school bus, according to the Waukesha Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:18 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6., at the intersection of Wolf Road and Moreland Blvd.

According to a press release, The City of Waukesha Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls just before 7:20 a.m. related to a truck that had crashed into the side of an occupied school bus.

Police say around 34 students, along with the bus driver were inside the bus at the time of the crash.

One student was taken to the hospital, for precautionary measures.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say they believe the truck did not stop for the red light and struck the side of the bus.

A school resource officer was on scene in less than two minutes providing aid to the students from the local middle school.

The City of Waukesha Fire Department was on the scene within 4 minutes and 20 seconds, providing triage and treatment to those involved, according to police.

The School District of Waukesha notified family members of the incident shortly after.

TMJ4 News Images from the scene where the crash happened near Wolf & Moreland.

Waukesha's Major Crash Task Force is reviewing the facts of this incident and will determine if citations will be issued.

